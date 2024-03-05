Hogwarts Legacy 2 seems to be developed with Unreal Engine 5

HQ

To say that Hogwarts Legacy was a huge success would be an understatement. After years of messy development, delays and threats of boycotts from people critical of J.K. Rowling - the game ended up being the best-selling game of 2023. Not only that, but it also received excellent ratings across the board.

The developers flagged early on that Hogwarts Legacy would be a complete experience and that there was no DLC in the pipeline, and it's believed that development of the sequel is already in full swing, based on numerous job listings. Now Tech4Gamers notes that it appears that Avalanche Software for Hogwarts Legacy 2 will switch the graphics engine to Unreal Engine 5 from Unreal Engine 4.

Again, it's a job listing that reveals this, where the studio is looking for a Senior Character Artist, and the person should have "experience with game engines such as Unreal Engine 4/5". Warner and Avalanche Software make no secret of the fact that this is about the future of their wizarding series and also write that the application is to be hired by "the team behind the blockbuster open world, action RPG Hogwarts Legacy as we create what's next".

The fact that they are looking for Unreal Engine 5 capable developers hopefully means that we can look forward to a much better looking game next time. After all, Hogwarts Legacy was initially intended for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as coming to Switch, and with Unreal Engine 5 and the removal of support for older hardware, we can hopefully look forward to a much better looking game next time.