Hogwarts Legacy 2 might get competitive multiplayer after all

Many have feared that Warner's eagerness to turn everything into live service would also rub off on Hogwarts Legacy. The publisher has repeatedly stated that it will invest more heavily in the live service concept, despite the fact that it has only resulted in flops so far (not least Gotham Knights, MultiVersus, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League), while their more traditional single-player titles (including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Hogwarts Legacy) have fared much better.

This summer, however, reliable journalist Jason Schreier said that there is no risk of it becoming a live service game, and his sources claim that Warner understands that this is not the right title to experiment with. But maybe they are starting to have second thoughts, after all?

Game Rant has discovered a slightly worrying job listing. Avalanche Studios, the developer of the Hogwarts Legacy games, is looking for a senior software engineer for "the team behind the blockbuster open world, action RPG Hogwarts Legacy." However, if we read further in the ad, it says that it is for "a new online multiplayer RPG," where the applicant will:

"Design, implement, and maintain scalable and secure backend services, including player data persistence, matchmaking, lobbies, and server infrastructure."

We have a lot of questions, but unfortunately no answers. But does this mean that there will be competitive multiplayer in Hogwarts Legacy 2, and if so, will it apply to the entire game or just certain parts? Or is it perhaps a separate game, but then why are candidates being welcomed to the Hogwarts Legacy team?

As usual, we'll just have to wait and see. Are you hoping that Hogwarts Legacy 2 will be full of multiplayer, or would you rather Warner refrain from tarnishing the title with their live service plans?