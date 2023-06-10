Hocus Pocus 3 is in the works at Disney

HQ

The world waited for 30 years to see a sequel to Hocus Pocus, with Hocus Pocus 2 arriving on Disney+ last year. But, hopefully it won't take that long for a threequel, as in a New York Times profile on Disney's live-action production chief Sean Bailey, it is mentioned that Hocus Pocus 3 is coming and is in the works.

The film is only mentioned fleetingly in the profile, as Bailey notes that as part of the pipeline of live-action works, which include Moana and Lilo & Stitch, the film is being cooked up behind the scenes. Whether this will be for a theatrical release or on Disney+ again remains to be seen.

Would you like a third Hocus Pocus?