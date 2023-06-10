Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hocus Pocus 3 is in the works at Disney

The film is in the pipeline, according to Disney's live-action production chief.

HQ

The world waited for 30 years to see a sequel to Hocus Pocus, with Hocus Pocus 2 arriving on Disney+ last year. But, hopefully it won't take that long for a threequel, as in a New York Times profile on Disney's live-action production chief Sean Bailey, it is mentioned that Hocus Pocus 3 is coming and is in the works.

The film is only mentioned fleetingly in the profile, as Bailey notes that as part of the pipeline of live-action works, which include Moana and Lilo & Stitch, the film is being cooked up behind the scenes. Whether this will be for a theatrical release or on Disney+ again remains to be seen.

Would you like a third Hocus Pocus?

