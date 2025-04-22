HMS Prince of Wales sets sail on global power projection

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . The Royal Navy's flagship, HMS Prince of Wales, has departed Portsmouth on a sweeping eight-month deployment that will take it from the Mediterranean to the Pacific.

Accompanied by a multi-national fleet and carrying up to 24 F-35B stealth jets, the 65,000-tonne carrier will serve as the spearhead of Operation Highmast, an exercise in global military coordination and maritime presence.

Alongside RAF squadrons, helicopters, and drones, the crew of over 2,500 personnel will navigate a world marked by ongoing conflicts and shifting alliances. Commanders highlight the mission's flexibility, hinting that circumstances could demand real-time changes.