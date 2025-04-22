English
HMS Prince of Wales sets sail on global power projection

The UK's largest warship embarks on an eight-month voyage, showcasing aerial might and military readiness across 40 nations.

The latest news on the United Kingdom. The Royal Navy's flagship, HMS Prince of Wales, has departed Portsmouth on a sweeping eight-month deployment that will take it from the Mediterranean to the Pacific.

Accompanied by a multi-national fleet and carrying up to 24 F-35B stealth jets, the 65,000-tonne carrier will serve as the spearhead of Operation Highmast, an exercise in global military coordination and maritime presence.

Alongside RAF squadrons, helicopters, and drones, the crew of over 2,500 personnel will navigate a world marked by ongoing conflicts and shifting alliances. Commanders highlight the mission's flexibility, hinting that circumstances could demand real-time changes.

PORTSMOUTH, UK - 4TH FEB 2022: The Ministry of Defence police launch GIGHA patrols close to the aircraft carrier HMS PRINCE OF WALES as the Royal Navy ship returns home after three weeks of trials // Shutterstock

