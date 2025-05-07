HMS Dragon joins NATO missile defence drills in North Atlantic

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . We now know that HMS Dragon has departed Faslane to participate in NATO's Formidable Shield 2025, a major integrated air and missile defence exercise in the North Atlantic.

The British destroyer will join 16 ships, 27 aircraft and 8 ground units from 11 Allied nations to test collective defences against subsonic, supersonic and ballistic threats. The exercise, led by the US Sixth Fleet and STRIKFORNATO, aims to refine allied coordination and deterrence capabilities through complex live-fire scenarios. Check out some images below.