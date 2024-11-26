HMD's Fusion is a smartphone like no other

HQ

A lot of smartphones these days are designed to be quite rigid. Apple devices are the biggest offenders of this, where you buy one of their gadgets and you are basically locked in a hardware sense with how they operate. The folk over at HMD are looking to flip this script in a major way, all via their smartphone option known as the Fusion.

This gadget is a phone that is made to be highly customisable and easy to upgrade through the Fusion Outfits programme. You can tweak the casing, add new functionalities, replace broken parts, and ultimately just create your own smartphone.

To see how this works in practice, we've got our hands on the HMD Fusion on the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the device. Check it out below.