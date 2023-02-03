Hit-Monkey confirmed for season 2

HQ

Hit-Monkey has been renewed for a second season over on Hulu, but this time around the animated series won't have the Marvel label attached to it.

Debuting in November 2021, Hit-Monkey is an adult animated show about a Japanese snow monkey who is seeking revenge against the Yakuza that slaughtered his tribe.

Initially, Hit-Monkey was a part of four adult animated Marvel shows that were set to release. However, only it and MODOK ever made it to air, with the latter being cancelled after one season.

The reasoning behind the removal of Marvel from the show's title, is to reportedly remove confusion about it being a part of Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios. As Marvel TV was abandoned, now 20th Century Animation is taking over production of Hit-Monkey. As the character is still from Marvel comics, though, there will be a Marvel logo at the start of each episode.

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.