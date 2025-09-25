Hitman's next Elusive Target features Bruce Lee

HQ

While working on finishing up the upcoming 007: First Light, Danish studio IO Interactive also maintains Hitman through new Elusive Targets that offer up special appearances from celebrities from far and wide.

This next target lands today, and activates a special agent, as an ally for 47; Bruce Lee. That's right, the iconic actor and martial artist has to help Agent 47 infiltrate the dangerous organisation Concord in the midst of a staged martial arts tournament.

The target is The Dragon, and as you can see below, you'll need all the help you can get. The update, like all Elusive Contracts, is free.