Hitman: World of Assassination has topped 75 million players

IO Interactive decided to make a big change to its latest trilogy of Hitman games a couple of years ago, all by simply merging Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 into Hitman: World of Assassination. This is effectively a way to combine all three games into one enormous package and clearly this was the right move from the Danish developer as they now reveal that World of Assassination has topped 75 million players.

In a press release, IO Interactive adds that the game has even managed to maintain a solid one million active players as of December 2024, and that to continue building on this success, there will be new content coming in 2025, although no further details on this front have been mentioned as of late.

The latest major addition to Hitman: World of Assassination saw Jean-Claude Van Damme arrive as an Elusive Target known as Max Valiant. He came as part of The Splitter pack, which will disappear as soon as January 12, unless you decide to purchase the pack and permanently unlock it in-game.

Are you still a frequent Hitman player?