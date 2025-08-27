Hitman: World of Assassination brings AAA stealth to iOS

HQ

AAA games on the go? Why not. Capcom has already tested the waters by releasing titles like Resident Evil Village on iOS, and now Danish studio IO Interactive is doing the same with Hitman: World of Assassination. The game has been scaled down and adapted for touchscreens, featuring context-sensitive buttons and a free introductory mission. For those who prefer, external controllers are fully supported, and a macOS version is expected later this year.

The full package comes at $69.99, or $2.99 per mission if you'd rather pay piecemeal. Whether AAA pricing on mobile makes sense is still up for debate. Resident Evil VII reportedly sold disastrously poorly on the platform—fewer than 2,000 copies. IO will be hoping that Agent 47 performs better.

So what do you think—are AAA games and smartphones simply a mismatch?