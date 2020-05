You watching Advertisements

Not long ago, we informed you that Deus Ex GO was available for free on iOS and Android. This time, it is the mobile spin-off Hitman: Sniper that Square Enix is offering.

More than 150 missions, a survival mode and 16 weapons are in the game, so why not download it and start climbing the global leaderboard? Hitman Sniper is available for free on both the Google Play Store and the App Store for a whole week.

Ready for a hit?