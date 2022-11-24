Hitman Sniper, Deus Ex Go and other Studio Onoma titles to shut down in early January

HQ

When it was revealed that Studio Onoma (formerly Square Enix Montreal before its rebrand after being acquired by Embracer) was to be shut down, the question as to what would happen to its respective games was posed. Now, as part of a statement on Twitter, we have that very answer.

"Arena Battle Champions, Deus Ex Go, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows and Space Invaders: Hidden Heroes will be shutting down on January 4th.

"The games will be removed from the App Store/Google Play Store on December 1st, and current players will not be able to access the games past January 4th.

"Effective immediately, in-game purchases are stopped. We encourage prior in-game purchases to be used before January 4th, as they will not be refunded.

"On behalf of the development team, we would like to thank you for playing our games."

As to why Onoma is to be shut down and its games iced, despite being recently acquired and rebranded, has yet to be revealed by Embracer.