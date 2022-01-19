Hitman, Rainbow Six, Windjammers 2 and more coming to Game Pass

HQ

Earlier this month, Microsoft started off 2022 for Xbox Game Pass with some really nice additions including Outer Wilds, Spelunky 2 and of course Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. But those games were only for the first half of the month, and now the time has come to reveal what's in store for subscribers during the second half - and let's just say the greatness continues.

Amongst other games, we're getting really good ones like Death's Door, Hitman Trilogy and Windjammers 2 as well as the promising Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition. Here's what to expect and when:



Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Out Now



Nobody Saves the World (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Out Now



Death's Door (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 20



Hitman Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 20



Pupperazzi (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 20



Rainbow Six: Extraction (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 20



Rainbow Six: Siege - Deluxe Edition (PC) - January 20



Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 20



Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Console and PC) - January 27



As usual there are also Game Pass perks to claim (including "Pass Tense" Warthog Vehicle Coating for Halo Infinite) and nine more games getting Xbox Touch Controls to make it easier to enjoy them on a smartphone.

But it's not only fun 'n games as some titles are leaving the service as well. Make sure to play these before the end of the month, as they are removed on January 31. Until then, you also have up to 20% discount on them if you wish to keep some.