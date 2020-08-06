Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Hitman 3

Hitman is heading into a world of VR

The entire World of Assassination trilogy will be playable via PSVR.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Hitman 3 starred during State of Play this evening, and we got to see another cinematic trailer for the third entry of the series (there are other games, but this is the closing chapter in the World of Assassination trilogy).

The news isn't a short cinematic, however, but rather the reveal that the whole trilogy will be playable in VR via the PSVR headset, presumably in January 2021 when the third game lands on PS4 (and PC and Xbox One).

Hopefully, PC-based VR fans will get to play Hitman in VR too. We'll update you when we know more on that front.

Hitman 3

Related texts



Loading next content