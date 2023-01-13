Hitman Freelancer will launch later this month

HQ

It was only a few days ago that IO Interactive announced that the most recent trilogy of Hitman games would be evolving and changing into a more cohesive experience known as Hitman World of Assassination, all in a bid to prepare for the Hitman Freelancer mode. Following up to this, the Danish developer has now also released a launch trailer for this brand new addition, giving us a further teaser of what it will serve up.

HQ

Alongside the new trailer, IO has released a new blog post talking about Freelancer, which states that the mode will be an "independent experience, where a lot of the surrounding work of being an assassin is put into the hands of the player."

To add to this, we're told: "Players will have to build and maintain an arsenal of gear, but also decide on what to bring to missions, weigh up the pros and cons of having a limited gear capacity and the risk of losing valuable and hard to come by equipment."

Needless to say, instead of just entering a sandbox and creatively killing a target, now you will also need to handle your own recon and investigative work to prepare for the hit, all by using new information that is gathered and collected at the Safehouse.

It does seem to be quite a serious step up in challenge when compared to the main experience, but we can put that to the test ourselves soon as Freelancer will arrive on January 26, 2023.