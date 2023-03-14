Hitman franchise is on hiatus

HQ

IO Interactive's Hitman games didn't get off to the best of starts. With Hitman: Absolution being seen as a bit of a flop, the studio then decided to pretty much reboot the series with the trilogy now known as Hitman World of Assassination.

According to an interview with Eurogamer, IO Interactive labelled its trilogy as such in order to effectively put Hitman on a shelf for the time being. "Right now a major, major new Hitman game: that's a little bit on hiatus," said IO Interactive chief creative officer and co-owner Christian Elverdam.

"We're building another agent fantasy [James Bond] that's also taking up a lot of our time. But obviously we'll come back to beloved Agent 47. He's still very much in the heart of this company."

So, it's a good thing Hitman 3 recently dropped its huge Freelancer mode, as we won't be getting anymore Agent 47 for a good while.