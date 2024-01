Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal is an expanded version of 2006's Hitman: Blood Money tailored for mobile platforms. Among other things, the game is updated with a new mini-map, a new Instinct Mode and more gameplay features and mechanics from the later parts of the series.

The Android and iOS versions were released at the end of November last year, and soon it will also be time for the Switch version, which will launch on 25th January.