Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal is coming to iOS and Android devices on 30th November

Agent 47's critically acclaimed adventure Hitman: Blood Money is coming to Android and iOS devices for the first time on November 30th.

This new version of the 2006 game, which is titled Reprisal, comes with a fully customisable touchscreen interface and gamepad support. It also includes an Instinct Mode which is inspired by later Hitman titles. This mode assists the player in highlighting targets, guards, and mission critical points of interest to allow for stealthy skills and quick get aways.

A Nintendo Switch version of Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal is planned to launch at an unconfirmed date this winter.