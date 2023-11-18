Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal

Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal is coming to iOS and Android devices on 30th November

A Switch version will follow this winter.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Agent 47's critically acclaimed adventure Hitman: Blood Money is coming to Android and iOS devices for the first time on November 30th.

This new version of the 2006 game, which is titled Reprisal, comes with a fully customisable touchscreen interface and gamepad support. It also includes an Instinct Mode which is inspired by later Hitman titles. This mode assists the player in highlighting targets, guards, and mission critical points of interest to allow for stealthy skills and quick get aways.

A Nintendo Switch version of Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal is planned to launch at an unconfirmed date this winter.

Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal

Related texts



Loading next content