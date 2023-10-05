Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hitman: Blood Money

Hitman: Blood Money is coming to Switch, iOS and Android

17 years after the original game released, it's getting "revitalised" for these new platforms.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hitman: Blood Money is the fourth game in the hit series, and is highly regarded among fans of Agent 47's escapades. Now, it is coming to iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch in Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal.

Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal revitalises the original game, giving us a new minimap, Instinct Mode, and extra gameplay features from later entries in the series. It's going to launch this Autumn for Android and iOS, and will be available on Switch this Winter.

A short trailer showcases the game, which seems to keep its nostalgic 2006 look for fans of the older graphics. Check out the revitalised version of this classic in the trailer below:

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content