Hitman 3's Season of Lust is bringing a new Elusive Target tomorrow

A few days ago, we reported on the announcement of Season of Lust, the next stage of post-launch content in IO Interactive's stealth shooter Hitman 3. Well, now we have the official roadmap, to know which goodies we have in store for us over the season.

Starting tomorrow, we can look forward to a new Elusive Target called The Heartbreaker, who will be around until August 9. Then down the line, between August 12-22, there will be a new mission called A House Built on Sand, and following this, another Elusive Target called The Entertainer (between August 20-30).

Over the course of the Season of Lust, which will end on August 30, we can also look forward to a few other events being added, including the Dartmoor Garden Show that is bringing a permanent event to the game on August 5.

We can also expect a bunch of other featured community contracts, and even some new weapons to use if you complete various challenges over the season.

Take a look at the Season of Lust trailer below, as well as the roadmap.