Hitman 3's Season of Envy is live

IO Interactive has launched the latest season of its stealth title Hitman 3, bringing a range of new cosmetics, targets, and contracts for Agent 47 to fill his time with. The season, which started yesterday and will run until October 25, is known as Season of Envy, and marks the sixth act of the Seven Deadly Sins updates.

Available in-game right now, players can use The Odium Suit, the Jaeger 7 Green Eye sniper rifle, the Cat's Claw melee weapon, and even visit Mendoza again to prove you are the best assassin out there in a new mission where another assassin is attempting to beat you to the mark.

Later through the season, we can look forward to new Elusive targets, more weapons and suits, and even a new range of developer and featured contracts.

Take a look at everything coming in Season of Envy in the roadmap trailer below.