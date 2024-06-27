Hitman 3's first celebrity guest target sees Agent 47 taking on Conor McGregor

HQ

IO Interactive has been working wonders with continuing to make Hitman 3 and the World of Assassination entertaining. The various updates and new missions keep the challenge and thrill of stepping into the shoes of Agent 47 alive and well, and this will only be expanded on in the near future.

Because the Danish developer is teaming up with the Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor to welcome him into the World of Assassination as one of Agent 47's next targets.

McGregor will be available as a free Elusive Target known as The Disruptor, a multi-millionaire MMA fighter who is stepping into the Octagon to face off with a tech CEO, who fancies himself as the next great MMA fighter, in a fight to the death. Agent 47's mission is not just to eliminate The Disruptor but to save said CEO from being killed in the ring by McGregor's character, using one of many unique scenarios and options.

We've actually already hopped into this Elusive Target mission to take on McGregor in hand-to-hand combat as Agent 47. You can see how we fared in the gameplay below.

Otherwise, as McGregor's introduction also kickstarts the Season of The Disruptor, you can see the roadmap for the coming season to see what else it will be offering, ahead of the Elusive Target mission arriving on June 27 and remaining available until July 29.