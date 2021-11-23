Hitman 3 will get a second year of content

HQ

IO Interactive has given us a teaser of what is next for its stealth title Hitman 3. The game will be receiving a second year of content, to follow after the conclusion of the Seven Deadly Sins seasons, with the second year of content coming as soon as January 20, 2022.

Revealed in a blog post, IO stated that the full reveal for Year 2 will take place in "early 2022", but promised that it will include new maps, new storylines, new modes, and new ways to play. It was also noted that Y2 will see the game supported for a further 12 months, meaning we can look forward to more adventures with Agent 47 until 2023 rolls around.

But, this isn't all that IO Interactive had to share, as the Danish developer also noted that it will be bringing Ray Tracing to the PC version of Hitman 3 in 2022, and that it would be launching Hitman VR on PC in 2022 as well, although no exact dates for when either would land were noted.

Last of all, IO also shared that Elusive Target Arcade would be coming to Hitman 3 as a permanent addition to the game, with more details set to be shared in January. We are told however that it would offer a "change to the established formula in this fan-favourite game mode".

Take a look at the teaser video for Year 2 of Hitman 3 below.