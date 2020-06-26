Hitman 3 will feature six locations, all accessible on day one

You're watching Advertisements

Danish developer IO Interactive is, as most of you know by now, set to release the third entry of the Hitman reboot in January of 2021 and in a recent live stream, we got some information regarding the game.

The title, which concludes the trilogy, will feature a darker tone than the previous titles, which is seen even in the marketing material of the game. Players can expect a more serious game this time around. The game will also feature six locations, all of which will be accessible on day 1.

