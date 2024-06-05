Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded arrives on Meta Quest this Summer

Hitman 3 is getting its own VR version. Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded will give you the chance to get up close and personal with your assassinations when it arrives for Meta Quest 3 this Summer.

The game comes from Leeds-based studio XR Games, and features a new visual style as well as the ability to dual wield, meaning when things get dicey you can pop out two pistols to show your enemies what's what.

You'll be able to interact with the world in new ways, as well, being able to pick up almost anything you want and - in true Agent 47 style - use it as a weapon. Check out the trailer below if it sounds like your thing. But, it's worth noting that Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded will launch exclusively for the Meta Quest 3, and it'll cost £24.99 / €27.99.