Hitman 3 uses the new Stadia feature State Share

Google recently revealed on Twitter that it is launching the new feature State Share for its gaming streaming service Stadia. It is basically a way to share a saved state (everything from starting position to difficulty and equipment) from a game with others to see if they are up for the task.

This way, you can see if your friends can beat the crazy difficult thing you just did, solve a puzzle as fast and so on. One of the first games using this will be Hitman 3. In a lengthy blog post, Stadia's Product Manager Catherine Hsiao explains what to expect:

"In Hitman 3, as well as in the first two games in the Hitman - World of Assassination trilogy, you'll be able to use State Share to save a game state within any campaign or custom mission, during the missions themselves or at the mission complete screen. IO Interactive has designed its use of State Share to allow all saved game states to include the following gameplay elements:

• Mission starting location within the beginning of the level

• Mission objectives

• Player loadout (including weapon, gear, and clothing)

• Mission difficulty

The incredible part of playing Hitman 3 on Stadia is that with State Share, you'll be able to play with weapons and items that you haven't unlocked yet. Even if you haven't unlocked certain weapons or items in Hitman 3, you'll be able to experience them with State Share at the click of a link, without affecting your own progression in-game."

Sounds like a really cool feature to us, or what do you think?