Hitman 3 to get seven-part Seven Deadly Sins premium expansion

You're watching Advertisements

IO Interactive has announced the plans for a seven-part premium expansion coming to Hitman 3 called the Seven Deadly Sins. This DLC is set to be framed over seven unique content packs that each are based around one of the seven sins, with the first being greed, and set to launch as soon as March 30.

Act 1: Greed will feature a new Escalation called The Greed Enumeration and will allow you to carry certain items over multiple stages. There will also be a new suit for you to equip Agent 47 with, called the Rapacious Suit, alongside two new sin-themed items; The Greedy Little Coin and The Devil's Cane.

This series of packs that make up the Seven Deadly Sins expansion will mark a new shift for the title, as it will no longer be focussed on monthly roadmaps, but instead will look to be framed around each season that takes place when a new sin-pack launches. With each season set to take place for around 4-6 weeks, there will still be a whole host of exciting activities within each season, so expect more Escalations, Featured Contracts and Elusive Contracts to hunt and eliminate.

We can expect to learn more about the dates for what else is landing in the Season of Greed as soon as the first week of April, so be sure to keep an eye out for that.

You can look to pick up the entire Hitman 3: Seven Deadly Sins expansion today for £29.99 / €29.99, which will unlock every content pack as they release, or alternatively grab each sin-pack separately for £4.99 / €4.99.

Check out the announcement trailer for the DLC below.