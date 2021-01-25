Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Hitman 3

Hitman 3 speedrunners are already speedrunning each others speedruns

Two players are currently tied at an impressive nine seconds.

Hitman 3 has been out for a few days now, but it's recency hasn't stopped players from challenging each other to speedrunning its levels. Over the last few days, we've seen people knock out Dubai in just ten seconds, but now that speedrun has been speedrun, as two individuals have managed to bring the record down to an astonishing nine seconds.

Verified by speedrun.com, the record is in the category of any% of the On Top of the World mission, and how the two individuals (Wreak and Der_Lauch_Linus) managed to achieve such a feat involved shooting both targets whilst running up the stairs at the beginning of the level. Check out Wreak's run here as an example of the record.

Whilst this record is fast, very fast, it isn't exactly the most covert. The record for completing Dubai as a Silent Assassin (i.e. you hide dead bodies and never get detected) belongs to Snap- who managed to complete the feat in just 16 seconds. Even for Agent 47 that's efficient.

Hitman 3

