Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hitman 3

Hitman 3: Season of Pride to land on May 10

The next stage in the Seven Deadly Sins DLC.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

IO Interactive has unveiled the first look at the next stage of the Seven Deadly Sins seasonal DLC plans, and following on from Season of Greed, starting May 10, we can look forward to Season of Pride.

This new DLC is set to take us "into the mind of Agent 47" and will also look to deliver a series of sin-themed weapons (the Proud Swashbuckler sword and The Majestic sniper rifle) as well as offering up a new suit for Agent 47 called the The Narcissus Suit. The Season of Pride is also looking to bring a new Escalation in Chongqing known as The Pride Profusion.

You can check out the trailer for the new DLC below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Hitman 3

Related texts

Hitman 3 ReviewScore

Hitman 3 Review
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

IO Interactive is looking to conclude the World of Assassination trilogy with a bang.

Hitman 3's plans for February

Hitman 3's plans for February
NEWS. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Two Elusive Targets in Sapienza, featured contracts from our friends at Kinda Funny and MinnMax, an update and some extra goodies for the Deluxe Edition await.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy