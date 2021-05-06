Hitman 3: Season of Pride to land on May 10

You're watching Advertisements

IO Interactive has unveiled the first look at the next stage of the Seven Deadly Sins seasonal DLC plans, and following on from Season of Greed, starting May 10, we can look forward to Season of Pride.

This new DLC is set to take us "into the mind of Agent 47" and will also look to deliver a series of sin-themed weapons (the Proud Swashbuckler sword and The Majestic sniper rifle) as well as offering up a new suit for Agent 47 called the The Narcissus Suit. The Season of Pride is also looking to bring a new Escalation in Chongqing known as The Pride Profusion.

You can check out the trailer for the new DLC below.