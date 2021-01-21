Hitman 3 runs at higher resolutions and settings on Xbox Series X compared to PS5

You're watching Advertisements

The first AAA release of 2021 comes from Denmark, courtesy of IO Interactive. They have delivered an entertaining action/adventure in Hitman 3, which we awarded with high grades.

But it's more than a fun game, it runs well and looks good too across all consoles. We know this as Digital Foundry has ran extensive tests and summed up the differences between the formats. Probably the most interesting thing is how PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X perform against each other, and Digital Foundry writes that this is the "first title we've seen where Microsoft's additional hardware investment delivers a tangible spec increase over the competition in a cross-platform game".

What this means in reality is that Xbox Series X runs the game in native 4K, while PlayStation 5 settles for 1800p (with Xbox Series S performing 1080p). The settings used for textures is equivalent to Ultra for PC to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (Xbox Series S has High texture settings), while there are more differences for Shadows.

PlayStation 5 runs Shadows at Medium settings (roughly the same as PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X), while Xbox Series X runs them in High and Xbox Series S in Low. All formats in the new generation runs the game in "nigh-on faultless 60" FPS. They do note though that there is one exception though during the Mendoza mission, where the Xbox can drop down to 50 FPS at a certain point and another scenario in Miami where all consoles dip to 40 FPS. PlayStation 5 also loads the game 0.5 seconds faster than Xbox Series X.