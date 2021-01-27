Hitman 3 launched last week and is already profitable

You're watching Advertisements

Hitman 3 wasn't a cheap game to develop, but it seems like making an ambitious game has really payed off in the end for the Danish developer IO Interactive. In fact, only one week after it launched, the studio can now reveal that it is already profitable.

This is what the IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak said in a recent interview with Games Industry, regarding this topic:

"We have been really happy with the Hitman 3 journey. It has been a labour of love between our fans and everyone at the studio. As the developer and publisher, we are immensely proud that we can say Hitman 3 is already profitable. We have recouped the total project costs in less than a week. That puts us in a really good place and allows us to confidently move forward with our ambitious plans for future projects."

As Hitman 3 was self published by IO Interactive, this will probably give them a really nice profit in the end. Something that hopefully will mean more resources for the upcoming Project 007. Abrak says this way of working is something they will continue doing in the future:

"That combination makes us very effective as a publisher because we have our creative and development teams working closely with publishing and marketing throughout the entire project. We need that collaboration because we all want to create a quality product.

We demand of each other that our games are hand-crafted, meticulously detailed and unique. At this point, we'd be doing our community a disservice if we delivered anything less than that. They're used to us setting a really high bar for quality and memorable experiences, so we keep that mentality at the front of our mind, not only for Hitman but also our future projects."

