Hitman 3 is going to be an Epic exclusive at launch on PC

Epic Games and IO Interactive last night sent us coordinated press releases wherein it was announced that Hitman 3, the third and final entry in the World of Assassination trilogy, is heading to PC as a launch exclusive for the Epic Games Store.

"Self-publishing Hitman 3 is a big step for IO Interactive in achieving our highly ambitious goals as an independent studio," studio chief exec Hakan Abrak said of the deal. "Furthermore, this partnership with Epic has given us the freedom to create the game exactly as we imagined, for our fans and for our community uncompromised."

If you're worried about losing your progress, it seems as though that eventuality has been thought of already, with Abrak confirming that the studio is "happy to have mastery and location carryover from their existing progress into" the third game.

As part of the announcement, we also got to see a new location: Thornbridge Manor, Dartmoor. Check it out in the trailer above. Alternatively, sneak this way for more on the things that are (and aren't) going to be included in the next entry in the long-running series.