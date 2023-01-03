Hitman 3 is evolving into something new later this month

HQ

IO Interactive has announced that later this month, Hitman 3 will be going through a significant change as it evolves from being Hitman 3 into Hitman World of Assassination. This approach will see this version of the game being the new one-stop shop for all things Agent 47, be it Hitman 1, Hitman 2, or Hitman 3 content.

The Danish developer has stated that this change will see the games all merged into one, a procedure that will see all Hitman 3 owners getting a free upgrade to Hitman World of Assassination on all platforms - which will include all Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 content as well.

This procedure will also mean that there will no longer be any confusion about what editions of the game to pickup and purchase, as when this change occurs there will actually only be two digital editions: Hitman World of Assassination (which will cost $70 and contain Hitman 3, Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pack, and Hitman 2 Standard Access Pack) and Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Pack (around $30 and featuring Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack and Seven Deadly Sins Collection, and Hitman 2 Expansion Pass).

The change will be going into effect on January 26, 2023, and to make the process even smoother, IO Interactive will be offering a complete the set function on Steam, as well as ways to acquire individual DLCs through the in-game store, each priced at a new and reduced price so that you can complete your collection.

These changes are also being implemented with the upcoming Freelancer mode in mind, as this way players will be able to head anywhere in-game without being hampered by lack of content too much.