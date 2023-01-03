Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Fashion Police Squad
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Hitman 3

      Hitman 3 is evolving into something new later this month

      It's changing into Hitman World of Assassination, the new go-to place for all things Agent 47.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      IO Interactive has announced that later this month, Hitman 3 will be going through a significant change as it evolves from being Hitman 3 into Hitman World of Assassination. This approach will see this version of the game being the new one-stop shop for all things Agent 47, be it Hitman 1, Hitman 2, or Hitman 3 content.

      The Danish developer has stated that this change will see the games all merged into one, a procedure that will see all Hitman 3 owners getting a free upgrade to Hitman World of Assassination on all platforms - which will include all Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 content as well.

      This procedure will also mean that there will no longer be any confusion about what editions of the game to pickup and purchase, as when this change occurs there will actually only be two digital editions: Hitman World of Assassination (which will cost $70 and contain Hitman 3, Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pack, and Hitman 2 Standard Access Pack) and Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Pack (around $30 and featuring Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack and Seven Deadly Sins Collection, and Hitman 2 Expansion Pass).

      Hitman 3Hitman 3

      The change will be going into effect on January 26, 2023, and to make the process even smoother, IO Interactive will be offering a complete the set function on Steam, as well as ways to acquire individual DLCs through the in-game store, each priced at a new and reduced price so that you can complete your collection.

      These changes are also being implemented with the upcoming Freelancer mode in mind, as this way players will be able to head anywhere in-game without being hampered by lack of content too much.

      Hitman 3

      Related texts

      0
      Hitman 3 ReviewScore

      Hitman 3 Review
      REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

      IO Interactive is looking to conclude the World of Assassination trilogy with a bang.

      1
      Hitman 3 Year 2 to start on January 20

      Hitman 3 Year 2 to start on January 20
      NEWS. Written by Ben Lyons

      It will bring a new game mode, Ray-Tracing support on PC, the PC VR version, and a new trilogy bundle that will launch on Xbox Game Pass.

      0
      GOTY 2021: #10 - Hitman 3

      GOTY 2021: #10 - Hitman 3
      ARTICLE. Written by Ben Lyons

      IO Interactive's stealth title remains as an example of one of the finest games of 2021.



      Loading next content