Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hitman 3

Hitman 3 Freelancer to launch in January 2023

And there will be a closed technical test next month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hitman 3 Freelancer was announced quite a while back, at the same time that IO Interactive also lifted the curtain on Year 2 of its stealth action threequel. Back then, it was made clear that Freelancer would be coming in spring 2022, but that has long passed and it has still not arrived due to it being delayed a while back.

Fortunately, we now know when exactly Freelancer will be debuting, as IO Interactive has released a blog post that states the mode will be coming at the start of 2023 and that the exact date will be January 26.

It's also noted that Freelancer will be coming as a free update for all Hitman 3 owners, and that there will be various blog posts on the run up until launch that detail further information relating to the game mode.

Those looking for a chance to play Freelancer ahead of release can turn their attention to the closed technical test that will be taking place next month, where a selection of Steam players will be invited for an opportunity to put the mode through the ringer ahead of its launch. More details relating to this will be shared on October 27, with the game's October roadmap coming tomorrow, on October 6.

Hitman 3

Related texts

0
Hitman 3 ReviewScore

Hitman 3 Review
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

IO Interactive is looking to conclude the World of Assassination trilogy with a bang.

1
Hitman 3 Year 2 to start on January 20

Hitman 3 Year 2 to start on January 20
NEWS. Written by Ben Lyons

It will bring a new game mode, Ray-Tracing support on PC, the PC VR version, and a new trilogy bundle that will launch on Xbox Game Pass.

0
GOTY 2021: #10 - Hitman 3

GOTY 2021: #10 - Hitman 3
ARTICLE. Written by Ben Lyons

IO Interactive's stealth title remains as an example of one of the finest games of 2021.



Loading next content