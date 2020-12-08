Oscar Isaac MGSIGI 3 releaseCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5Phil SpencerPS5 Pro patent
Hitman 3

Hitman 3 details everything you need to know in gameplay trailer

Agent 47 will look better and have a bigger arsenal of weapons, gadgets and...well...anything you can throw.

I wasn't quite sure what to expect when IO Interactive said that we'd get a new look at Hitman 3 today. What did we get? Basically everything.

Because the latest trailer pretty much sums up what Hitman 3 is all about. We get to see just how large and intricate both Chongqing, Dartmoor and Dubai are, Agent 47's hacking abilities, some of the different disguises available, an arsenal consisting of everything from a book to a sniper rifle, and of course small glimpses of how we can get close to and kill our targets when the game launches on January 20.

Hitman 3

