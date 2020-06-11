Hitman 3 confirmed, 47 to return in January 2021

You're watching Advertisements

One of the many titles on show during tonight's PS5 blowout was none other than Hitman 3, which we got to see for the first time thanks to a short cinematic trailer and a gameplay clip where 47 does some business in Dubai.

Fancy graphics aside, this looked reassuringly Hitman, with everyone's favourite slaphead assassin (I'm only calling him that because he's not real, obvs) infiltrating the sky-high facility in typical style. There wasn't anything to suggest a huge gameplay revolution, but if we get another conspiracy riddled adventure with lots of ridiculous contracts to angst over, we'll be happy.

The when and the where? Hitman 3 is heading out early next year, in January 2021, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.