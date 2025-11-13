Hitler's hidden genetic sexual disorder reveals even more details: Micropenis (and just one ball)

HQ

As we reported yesterday, scientists have sequenced Adolf Hitler's DNA from a bloodstained sofa taken from his Berlin bunker in 1945, revealing that the Nazi leader had Kallmann syndrome, a genetic condition that impairs sexual development and testosterone production.

This could, among other things, help explain his "almost complete devotion to politics" and lack of personal relationships. Now, according to The Times, this reveals even more details: among them, that he likely had micropenis (and just one ball).

Micropenis and just one ball

According to the Times, this condition, which can disrupt sexual organ development and delay puberty, means Hitler had a 1-in-10 chance of having a micropenis (a phallus under two inches in length).

Researchers examined a DNA sample from a bloodstained piece of fabric taken from the sofa where Hitler killed himself in 1945. "He could have had the most boring genome on the planet," Turi King, leader of the study, says. "But he didn't."

The findings align with a 1923 medical report indicating Hitler had only one testicle, giving historical context to the World War II-era song mocking his manhood. King emphasized that genetics in no way excuse Hitler's crimes. "If he were to look at his own genetic results, he would have almost certainly have sent himself to the gas chambers," she says.