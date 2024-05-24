Hit-Monkey's season 2 cast expands with Cristin Milioti

We've had to wait quite a while for a second outing of the adult Marvel animation Hit-Monkey, as following Season 1 arriving in 2021 there has been no follow-up to date. But that doesn't mean that more episodes aren't on the way nor that they aren't close.

Hit-Monkey is set to continue with a second season on American streaming platform Hulu on July 15, meaning a wider Disney+ release is probably planned for in parity or very near to this date.

With this in mind, Variety has reported that How I Met Your Mother, Palm Springs, and The Penguin's Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of the show, where she will be joining Fred Tatasciore (Monkey) and Jason Sudeikis (Bryce), and a collection of new casting additions like Olivia Munn, Ally Maki, and Leslie Jones.

Are you looking forward to more Hit-Monkey?