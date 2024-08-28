Hit high scores and try not to lose your head on Nintendo Switch this Winter

A fun title in the Five Nights at Freddy's series is coming to Nintendo Switch around Christmas time this year.

Get ready to prep performers, make food, hit arcade high scores and much more as you become the latest unfortunate employee of Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria in Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2.

And you must be really desperate for the work, as whilst you traverse the facility conducting maintenance and testing out the attractions, you'll be hunted by - and hopefully avoiding - the monstrous animatronics that roam the place.

On top of this, a new DLC for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach called Ruin will be released at the same time on Switch.