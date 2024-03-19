History is being made: The Poohniverse is officially here

HQ

In one of the most surprising turns of events this year has seen so far, the creative team behind Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, Jagged Edge Productions, has revealed and laid out its plans to turn its creepy horror adaptation of the loveable bear into a fully fledged cinematic universe.

Set to be known as The Twisted Childhood Universe, this cinematic universe officially started with Blood and Honey, will continue with the Blood and Honey sequel, and will then expand into a whole slate of additional works before culminating in what we assume will be its first phase with an Avengers-style mashup movie.

Following the Blood and Honey sequel, we can look forward to Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, Pinocchio Unstrung, and then finally, sometime in 2025 (no doubt the latter half of the year), Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

The exact dates for many of these flicks haven't been laid out just yet, but you can see the roadmap and the poster for the Poohniverse film below.