Historic match in Montjuïc: Barcelona and Atlético draw 4-4 in the Spanish Cup semis

HQ

Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid have gifted us with a semi-final match to remember for the ages of the Spanish Cup. However, the result has left Barça fans disappointed, after missing a two-goal advantage in ten minutes... which is the same thing that happened to Atleti earlier in the game: it went from 0-2 in after six minutes, to 3-2 to the break, to 4-2 in the 75th minute... to 4-4 with the final whistle.

This was the first acid test for a hellish month for Atlético (two Real Madrid Champions League games, and two more clashes with Barcelona in Liga and Copa in the coming weeks), and it could be said that the team has more than passed it, specially as they played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, with Barcelona owning the ball (68% ball possession).

Few could have predicted that Atlético would score twice in the first six minutes. In fact, Julián Álvarez scored the 0-1 before reaching the first minute of the match. But aftet that, the first half became a Barça monologue: 3-2 in the first half, with the feeling that Barcelona could have scored many more.

The break had a good effect for Atlético, and the second half was much more even, with Atlético having as many, if not more, goal chances than Barcelona, despite having less possession. A 4-2 in the 75th minute by Lewandowski, right after jumping into the field from the bench, almost meant game over for Atlético. But the Simeone team is expert of scoring in the injury time: Llorente in the 84th minute, and Sorloth in the 93th minute. Second time a last-minute goal from Sorloth drowns Barcelona this season.

Barcelona can take pride in reacting extremely well to the hard blow of a 2-0 in the first five minutes. For those watching at home, the match went from a complete disaster for Barcelona to another Barça thrashing in the making, maybe even a 5-2. But the truth is that, for Atleti, a draw in Barcelona is a great result to carry to the second leg at the Metropolitano. We will have to wait until April 2, however. Tomorrow, the other semi-final first leg will take place, between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.