Historic: Harry Kane could lift his first ever trophy this weekend

Major European football leagues are all ramping up. PSG was already crowned in Ligue 1 two weeks ago, Liverpool could do it this Sunday (or even tonight), and the next one to be decided will likely be Bundesliga, with only four matchdays remaining, starting next weekend. And next Saturday could be the day for Bayern Munich to reclaim the league title... and for Harry Kane to end his curse.

Harry Kane is undoubtedly one of the greatest strikers, top scorer of all time in England and second best top scorer in Premier League. However, it has been said a lot that he suffers a curse: at 31 years of age, with nothing to prove, he has yet to won a title in his professional career. That includes losing a Champions League final to Liverpool in 2019 with Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane left Tottenham for Munich in 2023. Playing at Bayern almost means winning titles by default, having won the Bundesliga title every single year since 2013. But Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen broke the chain last year. Bayern also lost the DFB-Pokal, while Kane and England fell to Spain in UEFA Euro 2024 final.

This year, however, unless a very big plot twist, Bayern Munich will best Bayer Leverkuen in the league and win the Bundesliga. It could happen this Saturday. Bayer Leverkusen needs to loose or draw against Augsburgo and Bayern needs to win against Mainz 05. Both matches take place at the same time on Saturday, April 26, at 14:30 BST, 15:30 CEST.

If both loose, Bayern would not be mathematically champion by just one point, so celebrations would wait for next weekend. If Leverkusen looses, a draw for Bayern would be enough to celebrate next Saturday.

Leverkusen has 64 points, so the maximum number of points they can get, if they winn all four remaining matches, is 76. Bayern already has 72, so it would take a huge downfall for Bayern (three draws and one defeat, or one win and three defeats, with Leverkusen winning everything) to miss out on this year's Bundesliga...