Historic Amsterdam church damaged by fire in early New Year's Day blaze

HQ

A major fire tore through the Vondelkerk, a 19th-century neo-Gothic church in Amsterdam, in the early hours of New Year's Day, forcing nearby residents to evacuate and causing severe damage to the landmark building.

The blaze broke out shortly after midnight, around 12:45 a.m., with flames quickly engulfing the church's roof and spire. Emergency services sealed off the surrounding area as strong winds spread burning debris.

Firefighters brought the fire under control by late morning. While the church's tower collapsed and the roof was destroyed, authorities said structural engineers believe the outer walls remain stable. No casualties were reported.

The Vondelkerk, built roughly 150 years ago and deconsecrated in recent decades, is considered an important cultural monument in the Dutch capital. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, and an investigation is ongoing.

About the Vondelkerk (updated via Wikipedia):

The Vondel Church (Dutch: Vondelkerk) is a former church building located on Vondelstraat in Amsterdam-West. From 1880 to 1977, the building (designed by architect Pierre Cuypers) served as the Church of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus for the Roman Catholic parish of the same name. After its deconsecration, the central nave was used for purposes including concerts, while surrounding spaces were rented out as offices.

In a fire in November 1904, the original tower was destroyed. It was rebuilt according to a design by Joseph Cuypers, son of Pierre Cuypers. During the early hours of 1 January 2026, another fire broke out, this time completely destroying the building.