While it retains a few auteur touches to it, Histoires de la Nuit (The Birthday Party) is the opposite of what you'd normally expect from an "in-competition" film at the Festival de Cannes. Because, yes, Léa Mysius's latest effort (an adaptation of Laurent Mauvignier's same-title book) triggers a couple of interesting reflections about human nature and the value of trust, and there's a cultural angle to several aspects, but this is mostly a quick, compact suspense thriller where who is who and what's going to happen tries to keep you on your toes. This isn't necessarily a bad thing (it actually meant a breath of fresh air at the festival), and it fulfils its purpose most of the time.

The film manages to build tension decently in some of its passages, and the French rural setting gives a unique look and feel to the whole. It isn't plain, as it hides a couple of welcome twists up its sleeve, and it's got a very personal sense of humour that can effectively make you laugh in a very nervous, disturbing way. However, it also feels a bit cheap in some aspects, and its ending, even if it clicks narratively, felt awkward in its delivery.

One of the most irritating aspects to me personally had to do with the sound design, specifically the dull, repetitive background music and the use of very basic, outdated noises VERY LOUD in the mix to try and boost the shock value. Histoires de la Nuit is much better when the characters themselves build the tension through dialogue, and it occasionally reminded me of Tarantino's style, just with the aforementioned Euro vibe.

Those characters work just fine for the most part, with good performances by Hafsia Herzi (Nora), Bastien Bouillon (Thomas), Benoît Magimel (Franck), and Monica Bellucci (Cristina), with and promising prepubescent talent Tawba El Gharchi as, more than the main character, the convincing nexus kid between them all. I liked the evolution of the couple (Nora and Thomas), with the husband gradually becoming a more captivating ironic version of himself and the wife conveying a peculiar sense of pain, seriousness, and secrecy. However, to sign Bellucci as a secondary character (a neighbour artist) has its obvious risks, as she steals the spotlight clearly in several sequences with her trademark stoicism and deeper expressiveness. Franck also makes his brothers look subpar, but the trio fits the mood well.

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As things get inevitably uglier and the mystery is well kept for a while, what seemed like a simple extortion story becomes a more personal endeavour, also for the spectator, and that's perhaps the best achievement of this movie, even if it doesn't try anything particularly new or impressive. It puts the concept of family bonds to the test and talks about redemption and blame, and when it gets twisted, it's well measured too. At the end of the day, it's an okay thriller that I don't regret watching, yet with a clumsy resolution that degrades the aftertaste it leaves you with.

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