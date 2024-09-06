Hisense to launch 40,000 dimming zone Mini-LED TV

HQ

110UX is the name of the new model that is expected to hit most markets in November - and while Gamereactor staff were impressed, the price was scary - 24,000 Euros, or roughly thereabout is the expected level of retail pricing. This seems to be mainly aimed at people with more money than sense, although such a TV is a statement if anything.

If you don't need 40,000 dimming zones and 10,000 nits peak brightness, Hisense did have more traditional OLED TVs, and even an artsy version called The Canvas, not at all inspired by The Frame by Samsung.