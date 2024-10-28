Hisense E7NQ Pro

Hisense is now a huge company that has been producing TVs since 1969. Although only in recent years have you been able to buy TVs with the Hisense brand, they have long either owned or supplied panels and screens for a wide range of smaller brands that are better known in the West. Hisense has the advantage that, unlike many other brands, they don't have to buy panels and technology as they actually have their own factories and development departments. This has, among other things, led to them being quite far ahead with 100% original mini LED TVs.

For more mainstream consumers, they also make really good QLED TVs - an LED panel with a Quantum Dot colour layer that provides better colours and still high brightness from an LED panel - without going crazy in price. The design is classic and angular with two discreet metal feet on each side, which makes it less suitable for placing on a TV stand unless it's very wide.

Hisense is particularly fond of their E7 series, which they market heavily to gamers. There's even a special Black Myth: Wukong mode where everything is optimised for this particular game. It's quite an interesting approach to have game-specific profiles on a TV. As I understand it, this mode is developed directly with the developers of the game and provides better dedicated HDR effects, black level optimisation and colours calibrated specifically for the type of LED panel used. The latter in particular is quite impressive, and we can only hope that other developers will work with TV and monitor manufacturers to ensure more customised and correct colour reproduction and HDR effects. For now though, it's only on selected Hisense TVs, and only with Black Myth: Wukong. But this level of customised calibration has huge potential, as you should theoretically be able to update it through firmware updates.

The input lag is acceptable, under 20ms according to Hisense, but it can always be improved, although LED technology has its limitations. In gaming mode, however, it gets down to under 11ms according to Hisense's own figures, and then it starts to perform really well. Fortunately, gaming is taken seriously and we have full HDMI 2.1 support on all four ports. The 120 Hz native panel overclocks to 144 Hz in Gaming Mode all by itself with just two taps on the remote control, but pretty much everything else is fully automated.

The platform is the Linux-based VIDAA system, which, besides being quite impressive graphically, also offers a lot of customisation options that I haven't even got to grips with. But where it really sets itself apart is in multitasking. It handles it significantly better than many other systems that start to stutter when you open a third app. However, the remote control is some of the cheapest plastic I've held in my hand in a long time and it could be better when the price is in the mid-range segment. It also comes with a rather nice and very icon-based TV OS, which is significantly better than what LG and Samsung, for example, can deliver.

Where Hisense lags a little is on the information front. For example, it has a built-in subwoofer system, but it's hard to find concrete information about this on the Hisense website. I only found basic information about brightness on a semi-inaccessible subpage on their US site. However, the maximum brightness is 450 nits, which doesn't sound like much, but it actually works fine in a lit room. Additionally, it's not possible to get the exact number of dimming zones listed other than "under 100".

The sound is surprisingly good. There is no information other than that the speakers are 10 Watt each and there's a 20-Watt subwoofer. It's a bit like saying a car has a 55-litre fuel tank. It's useful, but not a real indicator of sound quality. I'm a big advocate of buying at least a soundbar or real speakers, but this TV can actually work as a stopgap. The extra woofer (I'd hardly call it a subwoofer) adds dynamics and power to the sound, whether it's cars hitting the tarmac or machine guns firing. It also adds richness and nuance to voices, even for something as simple as the news. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that it's a pretty good standard for TV sound, where pretty much everyone else fails in my opinion. But again, get a soundbar as a minimum.

Image quality is of course the most important thing. Despite a suggested retail price of approximately £800, I was pleasantly surprised by the calibration of red and green right out of the box. The colours are strong and can be overwhelming in HDR content, but that's the point. The light is evenly distributed and the green colour appears fairly natural. Greyscale and black levels tend to be the big issue for non-OLED-based panels, but I found that turning the brightness down to just 45 makes a noticeable difference in the reproduction of blacks and greys. The picture is fluid and very clear, especially in Gaming Mode, but I'd probably recommend most people use Film Maker Mode for anything other than video games. Standard Mode is less oversaturated and garish in colour than many other TVs, and the motion engine isn't so aggressive that everything looks like a strange fever dream as it often does in stores. Unfortunately, it seems that it's only in Sport Mode that you can squeeze the last bit of light out of the TV, and it would have been nice if this was possible in all HDR situations. The TV supports HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ.

The upscaling is very reasonable and most 1080p content looks pretty good as long as you don't get too close. As mentioned earlier, I recommend lowering the brightness to 45 and running in Film Maker Mode all the time.

It's a TV that's very easy to use and the VIDAA platform also makes it a visually pleasing experience to navigate and view modern content with good colour reproduction. The TV is also excellent for console gaming, and while hardcore home cinema enthusiasts will probably want even better black levels and higher brightness, realistically that costs significantly more than the Hisense E7 Pro.