Netflix has become the veritable streaming home of all things murder-mystery and whodunnit. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery was the high-profile debut at the end of 2025 and this January is expanding on that with Agatha Christie's Seven Dials. But between these two projects is a grittier and darker thriller series, a show called His & Hers and which brings together Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal as the leading duo.

If you consume a good amount of murder-mystery thrillers, His & Hers may seem quite familiar from the outset. There's a rural American town inhabited by a cast of clashing characters that each are hiding secrets. There's a grisly and gruesome murder and it's made complex by the detective investigating said crime having ties that could incriminate him if it came out. So, is he the killer?

This question might seem rudimentary and straightforward but it's also His & Hers' greatest strength because this show never once lets slip its killer. You have doubts and suspicions, but it's not until the house of cards begins crumbling down in the latter stages do you see the full picture for what it is. And even then, is it accurate...? His & Hers may not look to rewrite or challenge the norms of this genre, but it does effectively operate within the constraints and boundaries of the segment, delivering a compelling and viciously entertaining story that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Thompson and Bernthal prove to be an effective leading duo even if you can't deny that Thompson shines brighter than Bernthal in most respects. The Punisher star's signature gruff personality and raspy tone works as detective Jack Harper but he doesn't quite match the manipulative and emotionally broken persona of Thompson's character of the journalist Anna Andrews. The same can be said of the rest of the cast, as Thompson does come across as more effective in her role than the others she shares the screen with.

One of the areas that His & Hers must be truly commended is the pacing and how it doesn't overstay its welcome or waste the viewer's time. We're talking six episodes with a duration of around 40 minutes and this ultimately means that you're never left pondering one development or plot point for too long and likewise are frequently shocked when major events happen. It's an effectively sculpted show that makes every minute you dedicate to it feel worthwhile, which is not something television series can always say.

You could argue that it lacks a wide array of charismatic characters that hold your attention and that due to the more concise nature some of the more emotional and heart-breaking narrative developments don't quite get the time they need to marinate. But overall, His & Hers comes across as a strong thriller series that will engage and entertain fans who are looking for something to watch this January.

