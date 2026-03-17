Hiroshima survivor embraced by Obama, Shigeaki Mori, dies at 88

HQ

Shigeaki Mori, the survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing who was embraced by former US President Barack Obama during a historic 2016 visit, has died at the age of 88, Japanese media reported.

Mori was just eight years old when the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. Decades later, he devoted much of his life to documenting victims of the blast, including identifying a number of American citizens who died in the attack.

The image of Obama embracing Mori at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park became one of the defining moments of the visit, symbolizing reconciliation between former wartime enemies. Mori remained part of a dwindling group of survivors, known as hibakusha, who have worked to preserve the memory of the nuclear tragedy.