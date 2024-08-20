Hiroshi Takai: "I would personally like to" launch Final Fantasy XVI for Xbox

HQ

Earlier today we reported that Final Fantasy XVI is finally coming to PC after a period of PlayStation 5 exclusivity. Nice, but what about Xbox, given that Square Enix nowadays says it wants to abandon the concept of exclusive games and instead aims to reach as many people as possible?

That's exactly what Windows Central editor Jez Corden took the opportunity to ask in an interview with the title's game director Hiroshi Takai, especially considering that there have been rumours of an Xbox version lately. And the answer was encouraging:

"We're taking one thing at a time right now, so I can't reveal anything about our future plans. All I can say is, it's something I would personally like to see happen!"

How do you interpret this? Is Final Fantasy XVI coming to Xbox given that he won't deny it and says he wants to do it, or should Xbox gamers simply forget about it?