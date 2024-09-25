Hironobu Sakaguchi himself confirms Fantasian Neo Dimension release date

It looks like Hironobu Sakaguchi's diorama project is definitely ready to go, after years of delays and going back to the drawing board. Fantasian Neo Dimension will not suffer any more delays, and its creator has unveiled a new trailer during the State of Play, as well as confirming that the release date will be December 5th, 2024.

He also reminded us that he has returned to work with Nobuo Uematsu to compose the soundtrack, so we can expect a lot from the pair, who built the foundations on which Final Fantasy was built. In Fantasian Neo Dimension we will experience an epic story in the JRPG genre in which more than 150 dioramas have been used, combining real physical elements with 3D characters.

Ready for a great adventure?